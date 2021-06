Drive for Scholarships to be held July 30

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation and Edison State Community College are teaming up to host the third annual Drive for Scholarships golf scramble on Friday, July 30.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education.

The scramble will be held at the Piqua Country Club. Event check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the shotgun start for 18-holes at 9 a.m. The event includes a lunch buffet and awards ceremony following the round of golf.

Individual golfer fees are $150 per person or $500 for a four-person team and include a lunch buffet, greens fees, cart fees, and a chance to win prizes. Awards include place prizes, a long drive prize, a closest to pin prize, door prizes, and more. In addition, corporate, individual, and team sponsorship opportunities are available. To register an individual, a team, or to become an event sponsor, visit www.edisonohio.edu/register.