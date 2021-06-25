Robbery suspect arrested

Staff reports

MIAMI VALLEY — The suspect of a number of reported bank robberies, including one in Troy, has been arrested and is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.

Bart B. Ely, 49, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday evening after being arrested late Tuesday by the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force in Liberty Township. He is being held there on federal charges. Additional media reports noted Ely was treated for a self-inflicted injury.

Ely is suspected of robbing the Fifth Third Bank located at 310 W. National Rd. in Englewood on Tuesday at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sgt. Mike Lang of the Englewood Police Department said the FBI task force was able to make the arrest using information from the Englewood Police Department’s investigation.

Earlier this month, the Troy Police Department issued a warrant for Ely, a former resident of Sidney and Ohio City, for third-degree felony robbery in connection with the robbery at First Financial Bank. The First Financial Bank at 1580 W. Main St., Troy, was robbed June 5 at approximately 11:50 a.m. According to previous reports, there was no weapon shown during the incident. Ely was also a possible suspect of an attempted robbery at the US Bank in Tipp City that occurred the same day prior to the robbery at First Financial Bank in Troy.

An additional warrant was issued by the Bluffton, Ind. Police Department for a bank robbery in its jurisdiction. He is also a suspect of a bank robbery in Fort Wayne, Ind., among others.

Additional information about Ely’s arrest was not available as of press time.