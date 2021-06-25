Miami East FFA members attend FFA Camp

For the Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — For the week of June 21, six members of the FFA Chapter at Miami East High Schools attended the second session of Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, Carrollton. There were over 100 campers in attendance with additional State FFA Officers, a National FFA Officer, FFA Camp Staff, and several of FFA Advisors from across the state. FFA Camp Muskingum is located on Leesville Lake and is owned and operated by the Ohio FFA Association.

Members attending from Miami East-MVCTC FFA included Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Ashlee Deaton, Michael Hohenstein, Devan Nix, and Thomas Wallace.

The 2021 theme was “Jurassic Park.” During the camp, members had the opportunity to participate in water activities such as canoeing and motor boating and ranges such as rifle, shotgun, and archery. Each morning, before breakfast, campers had the opportunity to plunge into the lake or take a sunrise walk.

During the first day, members met fellow members in their camp chapters, learned camp rules, and participated in a dance. The evening keynote speaker was Dave Kahoot, and his message that “Talk Is Cheap.” The day ended with reflections of the accepting the challenges and opportunities at camp.

The second day included team building activities and line dancing lessons, members rotated through various environmentally-related workshops, a team scavenger hunt and team building workshops by the State FFA Officers. The day ended with a dance and a campfire challenging campers to take advantage of life’s opportunities whenever they are available.

The week ended with a morning cleaning of camp and a send-off by the State FFA Officers.

Highlights of the week were the many friends and challenges that campers overcame. Members enjoyed the experience to meet FFA members from across the state and connect back to nature.