Kadels celebrate 50th anniversary

COVINGTON — Kirk D. Kadel and Maureen E. (Baker) Kadel of Covington are celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 3.

Kirk and Maureen were married on July 3, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wooster.

Their children are Bridget (Adam) Haines of Pleasant Hill, Kerry Norman of Pleasant Hill, and Brian (Jen) Kadel of Casstown. They have six grandchildren, including Erin and Molly Norman, Cori Haines, and Abigail, Jacqueline, and Brady Kadel.

Kirk retired from Upper Valley JVS and was an agriculture teacher for Newton High School in Pleasant Hill.

Maureen retired from NKP Industries in Sidney.