Chamber hosts Teen Leadership Academy

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY – The Tipp City Chamber hosted the fourth Teen Leadership Academy this month. The purpose of the program is to immerse rising high school seniors, who reside in the Tipp City or Bethel school districts, into the many aspects of what makes a community work.

Throughout the week, the students participated in team building exercises, met with community leaders, completed a grant distribution to area non-profits, received behind the scene tours at local businesses, and more.

A generous contribution from the Tipp City Foundation in the amount of $5,000 allowed the students an opportunity to experience a grant distribution process. During Project T.I.P.P. (Teens Impacting & Promoting Philanthropy), they reviewed 17 non-profit project funding requests and then distributed those funds to 11 specific projects.

These organizations provided an in-kind contribution to help make the program a special opportunity: Aileron, Bethel Township, Tipp City Rotary, Ginghamsburg Church, Upper Valley Medical Center, Repacorp, Inc., Zeal Coaching, Miami County Parks District, Miami County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Tipp City Chamber.

The chamber thanked the following organizations who financially supported this program for 2021 Tipp City Foundation, Abbott, and Park National Bank.

