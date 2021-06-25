Arts Council celebrates student artists

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Area Arts Council hosted its annual Student Artist Reception and Awards Celebration on June 14 at the Tipp City Public Library. Two reception times were slated to allow for social distancing with elementary students, followed by middle and high school students.

Students and family members, as well as a few school teachers, enjoyed refreshments in the open space outdoors between the library and Coldwater Café.

TCAAC President Marilee Lake highlighted upcoming activities and events. Event Chairwoman Gina Duncan introduced the board members in attendance, as well as those who served on the contest committee.

Visitors from both sessions were encouraged to cast a ballot for the People’s Choice Award that was later tallied and presented to Rayce Driggs for her multi-media artwork titled “Music is My Love Language.” Driggs is an 11th-grade, home-schooled student from Troy.

Awards were presented to the following students:

• Grades K-2: First place Ariana Betts, Helke Elementary; Second place Grace Carpenter, Milton-Union Elementary; Third place Charlotte Dorn, Bethel Elementary;

• Grades 3-5: First place Violet Breland, Indian Valley Intermediate; Second place Madison Dorn, Bethel Elementary; Third place Brooklin Crowe, Milton-Union Elementary;

• Grades 6-8: First place Miriam Harmon, home school; Second place Emersyn Gorrell, Tippecanoe Middle School; Third place Lucy McClure, Tippecanoe Middle School;

• Grades 9-12: First place Kelsie Tomlinson, Milton-Union High School; Second place Clay Smith, Troy High School; Third place Camille Hemm, Troy High School.

Award-winning art was relocated to Randall Residence Assisted Living in Tipp City and will remain on display through June 28.

Schools represented in the exhibit included: Bethel Local: Elementary and Middle School; Greenon Local Schools: Indian Valley Intermediate; Home School (Troy); Milton-Union Exempted Village: Elementary, Middle, and High School; Tipp City Exempted Village : Middle School; Troy City Schools : Junior and High School; Vandalia Butler City Schools: Helke Elementary

The council would like to thank Lisa Santucci and Drew Wichterman (Tipp City Library), Connie Rozell (Randall Residence), and the art teachers for their support of this event.

The 2022 contest theme was announced as “Then and Now.” Students and teachers may review standard contest rules and criteria from the 2021 registration form at www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html.