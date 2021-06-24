Southview thanks community’s help

To the Editor:

We are so fortunate in Piqua! This community has people who show their citizenship and appreciation for what the city provides for their recreation.

On Saturday, May 22, the Southview Neighborhood Association held a clean up at Mote Park in Piqua. The activity was a big success due to the support of our membership and the help of several groups and individuals. The city provided use of the Special Events Trailer, which has tools and equipment for use by the community. Special thanks go to the members of the St. John Lutheran Church and Boy Scout Troop 76 of Piqua, and various members of the Piqua community who showed up to pull weeds, pick up trash, and generally give Mote Park a good clean up.

Thanks to all who helped! You are much appreciated!

— James D. Vetter, President

Southview Neighborhood Association