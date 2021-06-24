Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 21

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to an assist squad call of a male passed out and unresponsive at 5:15 p.m. on the 6400 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township. After investigation, it was found two subjects were in the area ingesting a heroin substance and one of the two overdosed. One subject was transported by squad to UVMC and is recovering. Drugs, pipes, a syringe, and other drug parahernalia were located on the subjects. The drugs will be sent off to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. Charges are pending those results.

SEX OFFENSE: At approximately 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to UVMC in reference to a possible sexual assault.

June 22

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 12:35 a.m. near Circle K on the 3500 block of South County Road 25-A in Tipp City, a deputy initiated a traffic stop. After further investigation, the driver of the vehicle was cited for driving under suspension and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 9:15 a.m. in the area of Garnsey and Wayne streets, a deputy conducted a traffic stop. After further investigation, the driver was cited for having no operator’s license and for drug paraphernalia. This case is closed.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to a theft complaint at approximately 12:10 p.m. on the 4300 block of Gibson Drive in Bethel Township. Upon further investigation, more theft complaints arose and the suspects have been stealing from the same area for the four prior nights. A vehicle has been listed as stolen. Suspect vehicle descriptions have been passed on to other shifts and departments.

THEFT: A deputy spoke to a subject who reported that her brother had recently passed away and that at least two vehicles belonging to her brother where missing. This case is pending further investigation. It was reported on the 2700 block of South County Road 25-A in Concord Township.

June 23

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail for a prisoner transport to the hospital at approximately 12:30 a.m. It was later determined that there was an assault that occurred in the jail. This case is pending.

ASSIST SQUAD: Deputies responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Bradford on the report of a subject who had overdosed on drugs and was not breathing at approximately 1 a.m. The subject was alert and talking when deputies arrived. It was reported that the subject was administered three doses of Narcan to revive him. He refused transporation to the hospital EMS. While on scene, deputies did not observe any illegal narcotics or paraphernalia in site. The subject did not wish to make any comments to the deputy about the drugs when he was questioned. He was provided a Miami County Addictions Treatment pamphlet by deputies. This case is closed at this time.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: It was reported that there was something on fire near the road on West State Route 55 near the bridge in Union Township at approximately 3 a.m. The Ludlow Falls Fire Department responded to the area and found several pieces of furniture on fire on the 5700 block of West State Route 55 and extinguished the fire. The fire was not being attended by anyone and no one was observed or able to be made contact with at the address at this time. This property has had several past calls for service due to nuisance matters of illegal burns and for having excessive trash on it. During this incident, a deputy observed several items of random garbage and or waste piled up in several areas. This matter is pending further investigation.