Area briefs

Road closure planned

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami Shelby Road in Brown Township will be closed between Casstown Sidney Road and Knoop Johnston Road on June 25 through July 1 for a tile replacement.

Troy Lions Club sells dinners

TROY — The Troy Lions Club will sell chicken dinners on Saturday, June 26. This will be a carry-out event only. Dinners can be picked up at the Troy Church of the Brethren parking lot, 1431 W. Main Street in Troy from 4-6 p.m. Dinners include choice of chicken with applesauce, chips, dinner roll and butter. Tickets are $9 and can be purchased from any Troy Lions Club member or by calling (937) 339-0460. A selection of desserts will be available for a donation. Extra dinners are available while they last.

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization serving Troy, Tipp City, Covington, Pleasant Hill, Piqua, and surrounding areas of Miami County since 1942. Their primary mission is vision health. For more information see the Troy Lions website, Facebook page, or call (937) 335-7345.

Meeting canceled

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, is canceled.

The next regular Piqua City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 20, beginning at 6 p.m.

Understanding Medicare

TIPP CITY — Understanding Medicare, or healthcare for that matter, can seem nearly impossible. Kate Johnsen, Medicare Resource Center, will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending in the following classes at the Tipp City Library.

ABCs & Ds of Medicare will be held 5-6 p.m. on July 15.

Is our Medicare Plan Right For You? will be held 5-6 p.m. Aug. 12.

There is no charge but registration is required. Register on the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Strollers in Motion to be held

TIPP CITY — Looking for a way to exercise but can’t find a sitter for your little one? Tipp Monroe Community Services announced the continuance of Strollers in Motion. This five-week session includes 45-minute, a stroller-based workout including strolling, strength training, balance work, toning, and heads, shoulders, and knees workouts.

Participants will meet at a location in Kyle Park on July 20 from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. and will be notified weekly of exact locations. The cost of each session is $38 for residents and $40 for nonresidents. Register online and pay at tmcomservices.org.

Strollers In Motion helps moms and caregivers of all fitness levels, live a fun and active lifestyle with each other while including their little ones. Strollers are used as a fitness tool to get fit. The classes are safe for women in all stages of motherhood-prenatal, pregnant, and postnatal. They incorporate a wide range of exercises routines to get all parts of the body working.

Participants not only reap the benefits of exercising, they can build friendships, seek support, and bond over motherhood.

Memorial outing planned

CENTERVILLE — The 5th Annual Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing will be held Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. at Yankee Trace Golf Course in Centerville.

Brandon was a 2015 graduate of Troy High School. Brandon lost his life in 2016 on Interstate-75 in Troy on his way to work. All proceeds go to 4Paws for Ability in Xenia for their veterans program to supply service dogs to veterans.