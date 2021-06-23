WOBA “parks” in Troy

By
Michael Ullery
-

John Boughton of South Bend, IN finishes mounting a new tire on his 15-year-old Kona Africa bicycle following a blowout during Wednesday’s ride. Boughton said that while he carries spare inner tubes, he does not carry spare tires. In order to keep riding, he used a dollar bill to act as a temporary patch between tube and tire until he could obtain a new tire when he arrived in Troy on Wednesday evening. Boughton rides year-round and is participating in his 23rd GOBA/WOBA event. His bicycle has carried him some 108,700 miles.

WOBA riders pitch their tents in Troy Community Park on Wednesday evening following a day of riding through Darke and Miami Counties.

David Baer of Baer Wheels in Columbus readies a bicycle for tomorrow’s ride at the Troy Community Park on Wednesday evening. Baer travels the entire WOBA route with cyclists, insuring that bikes are in top condition.

