Area briefs

Property owners recognized

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee has announced the June awards.

• Green Thumb

2506 New Castle Drive — Chris and Mary Smith

93 Merry Robin Road — Jerry and Debbie Mullins

2618 Durham St. — Steve and Terra Norris

1411 McKaig Ave. — Tim and Shannon Schramm & Family

1238 Waterbury Place — Alfrieda and Maynard Francis

1102 Peters Rd. — Leib and Barbara Lurie & Elana Monigold

201 Brown St.

419 Lincoln Ave.

31 Tamplin Drive — Ben and Regina Whitenack

915 Oak Hill Court — Greg and Cindy Weaver

1160 Red Maple Drive — Mickey and Jill Hamer

Fundraiser planned

BRADFORD — The 11th annual Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in our area, as well as kids who are inpatient at Nationwide Children’s Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University where Staci also received treatment.

The format for this event will be a 4-person scramble with a peoria handicap system and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Information and registration forms are available at the golf course and on the Stillwater Golf Club website.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50 and can be sent to the Stillwater Valley Golf Club at 9235 Seibt Rd., Bradford, Ohio 45308.

Deadline for entry is Tuesday, July 13.

Discovery Day planned

PIQUA — Mark your calendars, Kids Discover Day will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Piqua Public Library, where kids will be treated to laughs and giggles.

Friends of The Piqua Public Library in conjunction with the library’s Children’s Department are offering a day of fun and excitement. All children must register for this event by July 5. Registration is available in the Children’s Department at the library.

In the library lobby there will be two shows, one at 11 a.m., and one at 1 p.m. featuring Mike Hemmelgarn, renowned Ventriloquist and Juggler, who will entertain with his cast of puppets and their antics.

After each show, the kids will be welcomed to the Children’s Department “Airport” to take off for fun and games.

Each child will receive a goody bag full of coupons and surprises.