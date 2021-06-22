Piqua Central High class of 1970 holds 50th reunion

The Piqua Central High School class of 1970 held its 50th reunion on June 19, 2021, one year later than planned due to COVID. There were approximately 100 classmates in attendance. It was held at Romer’s Catering Banquet Center. They were entertained with a DJ playing music of the 60s and 70s, a dinner and an old fashion photo booth for free pictures of friends.

If you are interested in getting a book of where classmates are and getting a group picture, please contact JoJo Marrs at (937) 773-8942.

Organizers thanked all who came and donated a little extra to help cover the expenses of the night. Organizers also recognized the committee members who worked together to put this night together.