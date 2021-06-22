Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 18

ASSIST AGENCY: At 8:40 a.m. at the Farrington Reserve on Peterson Road, while investigating a suspicious complaint, contact was made with Don Meeks. Subsequently Meeks was taken into custody for a parole violation. The Adult Parole Authority wanted him taken into custody for being a violator at large. Once Meeks was informed of the APA’s decision to arrest him, he was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to the Miami County Jail, where his custody was handed over to corrections officers.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to West Milton to speak with a subject who had his vehicle stolen on Main Street in Potsdam on June 16. The vehicle was entered as stolen, and the suspect was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in downtown Troy in reference to an assault on a corrections officer by an inmate at 3:30 p.m. The inmate will be charged with felony assault.

DISTURBANCE: At approximately 7 p.m., a deputy responded to the Upper Valley Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. Two individuals were involved in a verbal argument in the Emergency Room. The male was transported to his daughter’s house, and the female was released from the scene. This case is closed.

ACCIDENT: At approximately 10 p.m., a deputy responded to State Route 721 near south U.S. Route 49 in reference to a non-injury accident. The deputy arrived and found the vehicle slid off the right side of U.S. Route 49 after hitting high water while travelling north bound. An information report was completed. This case is closed.

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy attempted to verify a sex offender address at 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of First Street in Piqua. Upon further investigation, it was found Joshua Crumpler does not live at his listed address. This case is under further investigation.

June 19

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 3800 block of Fenner Road in Concord Township at approximately 10:15 a.m. in reference to a hit/skip accident where numerous mailboxes were struck by a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. This case is pending.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy was dispatched to the Rusk Road in Staunton Township in reference to a sex offense complaint at approximately 12:30 p.m. This incident is under further investigation.

June 20

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A caller reported a vehicle almost struck them head on while on County Road 25-A in Concord Township at 10:30 a.m. The vehicle veered across all four lanes of travel, went off the road, and struck the guardrail with the driver side. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen heading south on County Road 25-A. The caller was able to get the Ohio registration, which came back to a business in Urbana. A message was left at the business.

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to a sex offense complaint. The incident reportedly took place on north State Route 66 in Washington Township. This report is under further investigation.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a report of a theft at the Organic Turf Company on the 4100 block of Gibson Drive in Bethel Township at 6 p.m. This case is pending.

June 21

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 5900 block of Troy Frederick Road in Monroe Township on a report of an injury accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the driver was not located. This case is pending.