George Thorogood & The Destroyers coming to Hobart

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m., George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be live in concert at the Hobart Arena in Troy with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock.

For Thorogood and his longtime band — Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) — the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed from the beginning.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.and will be available at the Hobart Arena box office, located at 255 Adams St., as well as online at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at $63, $41, and $31.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers has sold more than 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates / 50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL, and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

Thorogood & The Destroyers indeed remain unstoppable. In the past few years alone, the band released a top-selling limited edition 7” single for Record Store Day and saw the re-issues of their legendary “Bad To The Bone,” “Born To Be Bad” and “Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock” albums on 180-gram colored vinyl.

Thorogood himself received the 2018B.B. King Award from The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and his solo debut“Party Of One”– which critics called “brilliant” (Spin), “electrifying” (Guitar Player) and “chock full of classics” (Music Connection) – became George’s fastest-selling disc in more than 20 years. And in 2020, Epiphone created the George Thorogood ‘White Fang’ ES-125TDC premier signature model guitar, while Craft Recordings released “George Thorogood & The Destroyers Live In Boston 1982: The Complete Concert.”

Visit www.hobartarena.com and www.georgethorogood.com, www.facebook.com/georgethorogoodfor the latest news and tour information.