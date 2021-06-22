Covington Council passes animal ordinance

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

COVINGTON — The Covington Village Council during its regular meeting Monday voted to pass an ordinance to regulate farm animals, wild animals, fowl, and domesticated animals within the village corporation limits.

The ordinance passed Monday is a modified version of a similar ordinance that was voted down during council’s May 3 meeting.

As presented during Monday’s meeting, the ordinance now has eight sections and includes the following:

• No person shall keep, harbor, store, maintain, or allow to graze any farm animals or fowl within the corporation limits, except that farm animals and fowl are permitted on residentially zoned parcels that are larger than 10 acres.

• No person shall keep, harbor, store, maintain, or allow to graze more than eight domesticated animals, other than a viscious dog.

• Violators found to be harboring farm animals, fowl, or more than the permitted number of domesticated animals will have 30 days after receipt of a notice of violation to remove the animals from the property or the village will remove them at the expense of the owner. Violators harboring wild animals will have seven days after notice of violation to remove the animals from the property or the village will do so at the expense of the owner. Fees for removal shall be documented and filed with the county to be assessed to the property tax duplicates.

• The ordinance does not apply to chickens. Those who keep chickens must obtain a permit from the village prior to acquiring chickens, and must abide by 17 standards outlined within the ordinance.

• The raising of any domesticated animals by active members of FFA or 4-H for the purpose of showing these animals shall require that an animal husbandry permit be obtained, and any animals raised for FFA or 4-H are exempt from the maximum number of permitted domesticated animals clause.

• A violation of this ordinance by the owner shall be considered a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Each day a violation is issued shall be considered a separate violation and shall be considered a new misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

The ordinance was passed by majority rule with four council members in favor and one against. Council member Lois Newman was the dissenting vote, and council member Jesse Reynolds was absent.

To read the ordinance in full, visit www.covington-oh.gov/ordinances-under-consideration and click “Option 2” under the Ordinance 16-21 – Regulation of Animals.

On Monday, June 28, a Schoolhouse Park master plan open house will be held at the Government Center from 5 to 7 p.m., following by a regular council meeting at 7. This regular meeting is being held on this date due to the fact that the Government Center will be closed on the first Monday in July for the observance of Independence Day.