County offices to observe Juneteenth

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve Juneteenth as a recognized holiday throughout the county.

Last week, following President Joe Biden’s order to include Juneteenth as a federal holiday, Gov. Mike Dewine also appointed and recommended the inclusion of Juneteenth as a state holiday. Due to the short notice of these actions and the funeral of Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger, the board was unable to take action on this until Tuesday’s regular meeting.

County offices will be closed in observance of this holiday on Friday, July 2, 2021, with the exception of those which must remain open to maintain public safety.

“Miami County Commissioners are committed to racial justice and equality,” said President of the Board Greg Simmons. “We believe it is important to provide a day of observation for our employees and their families in this inaugural year for Juneteenth. We encourage all other elected officials to join us in observing this holiday on July 2.”

County offices will also be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

Troy resident Kenny Block attended Tuesday’s meeting to give a public comment on behalf of the Troy Human Relations Commission, which helped organize the Juneteenth event that was held over the weekend.

“I just wanted to come here in support of the commissioners and the way (they) handled the Juneteenth short notice situation. I appreciate you guys taking the time and effort to honor it,” Block said. “I was pleasantly surprised to see some of you at the celebration, so thank you.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the following items were approved by commissioners:

• Re-appointment of Martin Hobart to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for a four-year term beginning July 1, 2021.

• Employment verification for Nora Gray as human resources coordinator beginning July 1 at a pay rate of $25 per hour.

The board visited the Miami County Fairgrounds following Tuesday’s meeting to examine some “infrastructure issues.”