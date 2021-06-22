Area briefs

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Help prevent a July 4 holiday blood shortage by donating blood at several locations in the coming weeks.

The Community Blood Center will make stops at the following locations:

• Piqua Baptist Church from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at 1402 W. High St., Piqua.

• West Milton Lions Club from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 28 at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

You can donate after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Volunteers needed

TIPP CITY — Volunteer opportunities are available now for the Tipp Monroe Community Services Lunch On Us (LOU) program. Volunteer opportunities are available now through Aug. 13. LOU provides free lunches to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months at the United Methodist Church at 8 W. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm, Monday-Friday. The program will be closed July 5.

Duties will include helping in meal preparation, packaging of food, and clean up. Contact (937) 667-8631 for more information or visit tmcomservices.org.

Book signing set

PIQUA —Marilyn R. Stark’s will have a book signing for her most recent novel, “The Four Aces,” a new Children’s Home Mystery, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Piqua Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Piqua.

Stark is a Lima resident who has written several novels in the Children’s Home Mystery series.

The entire novel is not set in the GreatStone Castle in Sidney, however, my characters visit the castle several times.