Ron Pearson was low gross with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins was second with 35 and Chris Garrity was third with 37.

Ryan Pearson and Eric Heckman tied for low net with 32.

Skip Murray was third with 33.

STANDINGS

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management 38

Realtor Jane Branson 35

Staley Plumbing 32.5

Murray Properties 26

Long Shots 25

Smitty’s Bike Shop 23

Joe Thoma Jewelers 22

Park National Bank 20.5