Pearson cards 33 in Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills

Ron Pearson was low gross with 33 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.
Jeff Jennings, Brian Deal and Brian Robbins tied for second with 36.
Mick Karn was low net with 25.
Mckinley Decker was second with 31 and Kyle Reardon and John Frazier tied for third with 32.
STANDINGS
Jenning’s Construction 36
Gisco 35.5
Hank’s Place 34
Hemm’s Glass 33
A.R.M.S. Inc. 30
Brownlee — Wray 28
Davis Meats 25
Erwin Distributing 24.5
Motion Industries 24
Atlantis Sportswear 23.5
Winsupply 23
Classic Concrete 19.5