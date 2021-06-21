Colored pencil exhibit coming to Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present Drawn to Water featuring colored pencil works by Melissa Miller Nece from June 25 to Aug. 15 at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The public is invited to a reception honoring the artist from 5-6:45 p.m. Friday, June 25. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Nece graduated from Troy High School in 1970. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from Lake Erie College and has lived in Florida since 1989. Since 1990, Nece has primarily taught at the Dunedin Fine Art Center in Florida. She served as Ways-and-Means director and president of the Colored Pencil Society of America for 12 years. She is currently the corporate relations director for CPSA. Melissa Nece holds CPSA (15-year) and CPX (five-year) signature memberships. She exhibits with and is active in numerous other artist groups, including international miniature art societies.

The artist is a frequent prizewinner in international and statewide shows. Her drawings and paintings are in private, corporate and public collections including the offices of the Cumberland Pencil Company (Derwent) in England. Multiple manufacturers of art materials often ask her to test products, and they have used her work for promotional materials and packaging. She has also written for The Artist’s Magazine.

“I am called to the beach,” Nece said. “My art usually starts there. The natural environment inspires me by itself, but it’s also a stage for human activity. My drawings include both elements: energy and color brought by people interacting with each other and with sand, water and sky.”

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.