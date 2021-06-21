Child dies as a result of crash

Staff reports

FLETCHER — A child involved in a traffic crash over the weekend has died, and his mother remains in critical condition.

On Saturday, June 19, at approximately 7 a.m., an injury crash was reported on U.S. Route 36 and South Walnut Street in the village of Fletcher. The crash involved a pick-up truck, which had traveled left of center into the path of a semi-truck.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Britaney Kirchgessner, 28, of Urbana, was injured and remains in critical condition, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Her son, Daniel Voris, 7, of Urbana, passed away after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The semi-truck driver, Billy R. Shoffner, 49, of Carmel, Ind. was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and findings will be turned over to the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

Following the crash, there was a search for Kirchgessner’s daughter, Iliza Voris, 8, who was located.