Troy Christian alumna wins Miss Ohio pageant

MANSFIELD — A 2018 Troy Christian graduate, Lora Current, who served as 2018 Champaign County Fair Queen, won the Miss Ohio 2021 title during a pageant on Saturday evening.

Current will advance to compete for the Miss America 2022 crown during the national pageant in Connecticut in December. A 2021 title was not given due to the pandemic disrupting the pageant process.

Entered into the contest as Miss South Central Ohio, Current performed a tap dance routine as part of the contest to the song “It’s Good To Be Alive.” Current has been tap dancing since she was 2 years old and has taught dance at Center Stage Academy in Troy, where she said she grew up.

In an interview session with the media after the pageant, Current said she is a social work major and a senior at Ohio State University. She graduated from Troy Christian High School in 2018. Her family resides in the DeGraff/Rosewood area.

In an interview with the Mansfield News-Journal after winning the pageant, Current said, “Ohio is where my family is. It’s my community. It’s my neighbors. It’s the support group I’ve met along the way. I will make you proud.”

For winning the pageant crown, Current receives a $10,000 scholarship and other gifts and awards.

In all, 23 ladies competed for the Miss Ohio crown. Current told the News-Journal she plans to attempt to bolster the Miss Ohio program by bringing more sponsors onboard, “showing them what the Miss Ohio program really is and talking to them one-on-one.” She said she also plans to talk to girls and young college students about getting involved in the program.

Current also won 2019 Ohio Fairs’ Queen representing Champaign County.