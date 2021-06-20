Groff shoots 2-under par 70 to win Troy City Championship

TROY — When rain washed out the opening round of the Troy City Championship golf tournament Saturday at Miami Shores Golf Course, it became an 18-hole shootout Sunday.

And the final group of Ryan Grofff, Matt Maurer and Kris Anderson played like it.

The trio combined for 10 birdies and an eagle with Groff coming out on top with a 2-under par 70.

Maurer shot and even-par 72 and Anderson shot a 1-over par 73.

Playing in the group in front of them, Mike Curtis took fourth with a 75.

“I think it definitely makes Y difference when it is 18 holes,” Groff said. “You have to be more aggressive. When it is 36 holes, you know you can make a mistake and come back. When it is 18 holes, you can’t come back. It started with Matt (Maurer) making a birdie on the first hole. All three of us played well. Matt played well and Kris (Anderson) played well.”

Maurer, who made seven pars and bogey on the back nine before finishing with a birdie on 18, said he had a lot of opportunities.

“I just couldn’t get any putts to fall,” he said. “But, I played really well and Ryan (Groff) played great. And Kris (Anderson) played really well.”

Maurer had birdies at the par-5 first hole and par-4 fifth and sixth holes to take a one-shot lead.

“He was three-under after six holes,” Groff said. “Seven is a really tough par-3 and I made bogey and Matt made double bogey.”

Groff finished with a one-under par 35 on the front, but gave his playing partners a glimmer of hope with bogeys on 10 and 11.

“Those were my only two bad holes,” Groff said. “Those were chips I should have been able to get up and down. That is something I have to work on.”

Maurer took a one-shot lead after the 11th hole, but bogeyed the par-3 12th.

Groff had a birdie on the par-4 13th, but it wasn’t even the best score in the group.

Anderson, who had carded a 39 on the front, made eagle and both Anderson and Maurer trailed by one shot.

Anderson was hurt by a bogey on the part-5 15th hole, but Maurer was still within one going to the 16th hole.

Both Groff and Maurer faced similar putts for birdie.

“I was just outside Matt (Maurer),” Groff said. “It was about 15 feet and I made it. I used the whole hole.”

Maurer agreed.

“Ryan’s (Groff) putt rattled the hole and went in,” Maurer said. “I just caught the edge. That was probably the point where I felt like I could make up a shot.”

Coming to the par-5 18th, Groff led Maurer by two shots and Anderson by three shots.

He sealed the deal by reaching the green in two with a driver and three-wood and two-putting for birdie.

“I knew it was over then,” Maurer said. “But, I still finished with a birdie.”

Groff said he wasn’t exactly sure where he stood.

“I just try to focus on my own game,” he said. “I knew Matt (Maurer) made a birdie. I had about 20-feet (foe eagle). I putted it within a couple feet and tapped in.”

Curtis was right in the mix until the 13th hole.

He birdied the par-3 12th to get back to even par.

He double bogeyed 13 and bogeyed 14, before finishing with four straight pars.

Jacky Chen, Chris Taylor and Derek Tubbs all tied for fifth with 82.

Super Seniors

Jeff Poettinger and Jim Sarich both shot even-par 72s.

Poettinger won the playoff on the first hole with a birdie.

Fred Monning and Don Wogoman tied for third with 75.

Super Duper Seniors

Mike Cargill recorded a one-shot victory with a 73.

Jack Holtel and Gary Weaver tied for second with 74.

First Flight

Ty Nimer recorded a one-shot victory in the first flight with a 78.

Jeff Bacon took second with a 79 and Andrew Lindeman was third with an 80.