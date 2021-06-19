Stillwater Skilled Nursing honored with award

COVINGTON — Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Covington has been awarded 2021 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).

They received this award for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a progressive, three-step process that encourages the continuous learning, development, and execution of integrated quality systems to achieve performance excellence. Each progressive step requires a more detailed and comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance. The criteria for each step is based on the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program.

“I am so pleased to congratulate all of our facility leaders and front-line associates for earning the prestigious AHCA/NCAL Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award,” administrator Susan Michaelson said. “The clinicians and caregivers demonstrate compassion and commitment every day, and that is reflected in the health and well-being of our Guests. I am proud to see their dedication to quality care recognized especially during this very challenging time during the COVID 19 pandemic. We are honored to be one of only two winners of the 2021 award in the state.”

Bronze—Commitment to Quality Award recipients are able to describe their mission, characteristics, and key challenges and to recognize the relationship of these factors to their ability to achieve performance improvement. The Bronze Award recognizes the provider for developing a foundation to begin a journey of continuous quality improvement.

Stillwater is a 99-bed skilled nursing facility located in Covington. Stillwater’s mission is to provide individualized, compassionate, and innovative healthcare services that will inspire each guest to achieve the full and meaningful life they desire.