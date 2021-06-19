Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing child

FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating the whereabouts of Iliza Voris, 8, of Dayton.

Voris’ mother Britaney Kirchgessner, of Urbana, and a seven-year-old child were involved in a head-on crash on U.S. Rt. 36, at St. Rt. 589 at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is believed that Kirchgessner dropped Voris off prior to the crash but no one knows where or with whom.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Voris, please contact Miami County Dispatch by calling 9-1-1.

Lt. Todd Tennant of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that Kirchgessner was westbound on U.S. Rt. 36 when her Dodge truck went left of center and struck an eastbound semi head-on.

Both Kirchgessner and her eight-year-old passenger are listed in “severe to critical” condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Tennant said that the pickup truck driven by Kirchsessner is reported to be stolen.