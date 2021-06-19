Piqua Dollar General relocates

PIQUA — Dollar General’s newly-relocated store at 607 W. Water St. in Piqua is now open.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General carries, the new Piqua location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home by support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Piqua store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.