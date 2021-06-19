Historical marker placed in Covington

COVINGTON — The Covington-Newberry Historical Society and the Roy J Weikert Trust erected a historical marker at Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington.

The historical marker commemorates the 156 years of continuous business, at the same location, of a Covington business establishment.

In 1864 Catherine Hoeflich moved with her family to Covington and established a boarding-house, grocery store and saloon on South High Street. After the passing of Catherine in 1879, her son Samuel assumed control of the business. Shortly after assuming control, he moved the original building to a new location and erected a two-story brick tavern and residence, which still stands today. He turned the business into a first-class saloon along with carrying a full line of cigars and tobacco.

Hoeflich’s Tavern was continuously operated by the Hoeflich family; Catherine, Samuel and then later his two sons, Carl and Lafe. In 1949, Bud Self took over the management changing the name to Bud’s Tavern. The business has also been managed by Ralph “Mose” and Clara Mae Weaver and Gladys Rupright. It has also been known as Hoeflich’s Café and the South End Bar.

While under the ownership of the Hoeflich family, the tavern was the first tavern in Miami County to serve cold draft beer. The kegs of beer were stored in the basement and connected to the taps upstairs in the tavern. With the basement keeping the beer chilled at the right temperature, the customers received chilled tap beer.

In June 1936, Samuel Hoeflich passed away. His will stipulated that the property be placed into a trust with his two sons, George Lafayette Hoeflich and Charles John Hoeflich receiving the benefits during their lives. Upon the passing of George and Charles, the property would pass on to their heirs.

In 1982, Jack Maier purchased the South End Bar and after completing extensive remodeling and improvements he reopened the business under the name Buffalo Jack’s serving wild game and well as the usual food. The business was such a success that the porch to the south of the building was enclosed and turned into a banquet room with new restrooms as well as enlarging the kitchen.

The Covington-Newberry Historical Society and the Roy J Weikert Trust hope to continue erecting historical markers to tell the history of Covington and Newberry Township.

For more information, email richardrice315@gmail.com.