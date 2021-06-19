Edison State President elected as chair of SOCHE

EDISON — Edison State president Doreen Larson has been elected to serve a two-year term as Chair of the Board of Trustees for The Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

SOCHE is a leader for higher education collaboration, engaging with colleges, universities, and industry to transform the economy through education and employment. Formed in 1967, SOCHE currently has 22 college and university members who work together to develop faculty, staff, and students as well as to build the next generation of workforce. In addition, SOCHE works to promote the impact of higher education on the workforce and the economy.

Larson’s goals as President of Edison State align well with those of SOCHE. Larson, who defines her job duties as “face, focus, and funding,” continues to work to position Edison State as a critical partner in the economic vitality of Darke, Shelby, Miami and Preble counties through workforce partnership programs.

“The SOCHE Team is excited to work with Dr. Doreen Larson as the Chair of our Board of Trustees. Dr. Larson’s vast experience in community college education will impart an important focus on the value of student pathway development from high school to certification and 2- or 4-year degrees. This is a critical focus area for SOCHE as our region and state economies continue to grow,” said Dr. Cassie Barlow, President of SOCHE.

Along with electing Larson as Chair, the SOCHE Board of Trustees also elected to rename consortium as the Strategic Ohio Consortium of Higher Education. The new name was selected to reflect the broad scope of the consortium of 2-year, 4-year, public and private colleges and universities.

“The SOCHE team and SOCHE higher education member institutions have strategically built the connections to highly-skilled and motivated students from secondary to post-secondary, master’s and beyond. The impact of this difficult and structural work will be realized in the accelerated economic recovery and technological leadership of this region realized within the coming months. It is truly an honor to assist in supporting the SOCHE team and truly a pleasure to affiliate with the member colleges and universities,” said Larson.