Sculptures take flight downtown

By Sam Wildow

swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — While the activities meant to kick off the 2021 Sculptures on the Square exhibition were canceled Friday evening due to inclement weather, memories are still waiting to be made with the flight-themed artwork in downtown Troy.

“We decided to do it differently this year,” said Troy Main Street Executive Director Andrea Keller.

Troy Main Street invited artists from all over to submit proposals to be included in this year’s exhibition, which has the theme of “Taking Flight” to celebrate Ohio’s “rich history of aviation,” Keller said on Friday. Approximately 100 artists submitted proposals, and Troy Main Street was able to select 20 artists to take part in this year’s Sculptures on the Square. The artists hail from across the country — including multiple from Ohio and others from California, Texas, Indiana, Illinois, the east coast, and more — as well as one from Canada.

While Friday’s festivities were not able to take place, Troy Main Street still hopes the Sculptures on the Square will give people a reason to get out and about, as well as give the community a chance to experience their downtown.

“It helps people build memories,” Keller said about the artwork.

The 2021 Sculptures on the Square exhibition includes the following pieces and artists:

• “Flying Machine,” created by William Smith III and located near Kettering Health’s Troy Hospital;

• “Windblown,” created by Paul Reimer and located near the Troy-Miami County Public Library;

• “Two Wings and A Prayer,” created by Andrew Arvanetes and located near the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center;

• “Vasanzio.II.III.I,” created by Steve Buduo and located near the Miami County Courthouse;

• “Flight,” created by Bob Doster and also located near the Miami County Courthouse;

• “Seedling,” created by Joseph Hamilton and located near the Moeller Brew Barn;

• “I Want to Fly,” created by Clint Hansen and located near Dungan & LeFevre Co., LPA;

• “Aviator,” created by Bobbie Carlyle and located near Waite, Tomb & Eberly, LLP;

• “Wings,” created by Kirk Seese and located near Winans Chocolates + Coffees and Pop-Up at 4 W. Main St.;

• “To Bee, or Not To Bee,” created by Alexander Mendez and located on Prouty Plaza near the Mayflower Arts Center;

• “Interrupted Nocturn,” created by Dewane Hughes and located near Studio 14 and Agave & Rye;

• “Grandpa S,” created by Matt Miller and located near Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop and the ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen;

• “Hard Right Turn: Sparrow,” created by Robert Porreca and located near K’s Hamburger Shop;

• “Dare to Dream,” created by Kevin Lyles and located near the Troy Police Department;

• “The Single Twist,” created by Mary Angers and located near 3 Weird Sisters Studio;

• “Ohio State Quarter,” created by James Havens and located near Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Inc.;

• “Flight,” created by James Havens and located near First United Church of Christ;

• “Soar,” created by Scott Froschauer and located near Troy City Hall;

• “Helios,” created by Pamela Reithmeier and located near Brower Stationers; and,

• “Red-Winged Blackbird,” created by Elizabeth Ashe and located near Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co.

For more information, visit troymainstreet.org.