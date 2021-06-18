Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 14

WARRANT: Jeffrey Stapleton, 37, of Troy, was arrested for an active warrant.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: Complainant wanted to report her vehicle stolen. Complainant said her adult daughter may have taken it, but she did not have permission to do so. Chloe Young, 19, of Piqua, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

June 15

WARRANT: Izaiah Brandon, 21, of Covington, was arrested for an active warrant.

WARRANT: Chandin Gambill, 19, of Christiansburg, was arrested for an warrant.

DISORDERLY: Steven Jones, 51, of Springfield, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: Isaiah McKenzie, 23, of Huber Heights, was arrested for an warrant.

June 16

WARRANT: Tania Minton, 52, of Troy, was arrested for an active warrant.