Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 14

HARASSMENT: A reporting party advised an ex-coworker had been calling her and then came onto her property after she blocked him. Contact was made with the subject, who was warned for trespassing.

June 15

DISORDERLY: A deputy responded to North Lostcreek Shelby Road in Brown Township at approximately 9:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shining lights at another subject’s property. This is an ongoing issue.

June 16

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 6800 block of North State Route 48 in Newberry Township in reference to a menacing complaint at approximately 11 a.m. Upon further investigation, a male was placed under arrest for aggravated menacing.

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 2500 block of East U.S. Route 36 in Springcreek Township in reference to a menacing complaint at approximately 11:30 a.m. This case is pending.

HIT SKIP: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Washington Street in reference to a hit/skip accident complaint at approximately 11:50 a.m. The driver was identified, and he supplied the proper information.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to West Keller Street in Bradford in reference to a criminal damaging complaint at 1:30 p.m. The reporting party requested the incident be documented. This case is closed.

June 17

THEFT: At approximately 8 p.m., a deputy responded to the 2900 block of North State Route 48 in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. The deputy spoke with the owner, who stated he did not want the individual who took the vehicle to be charged. He signed the MCSO release form. This case is closed.