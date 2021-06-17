Troy police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

June 15

DOG BITE: A subject arrived on station to report his neighbor’s dog bit him several times on the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue. Photos were taken of the injuries. Contact was made with the neighbor, who will be cited for animals running at large. The dog owner was also advised to quarantine the animal. Sara S. Hale-Dankworth, 50, of Troy was cited for minor misdemeanor animal running at large in connection with this incident.

TRAFFIC STOP: At approximately 10 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of East Simpson and South Market streets. The driver was found to be suspended and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was towed. Michael D. Melton, 53, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A pair of leggings was reported stolen at Kohl’s on West Main Street at approximately 2 p.m. The suspect reportedly left in a tan vehicle and has not been identified.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of West Main Street and South Stanfield Road at approximately 3 p.m. Upon further investigation, the operator who was at-fault was cited for driving under suspension, a continuous lanes of travel violation, and having an expired license plate.

ANIMAL BITE: There was a report of an animal bite at approximately 5 p.m. on Westhaven Drive. A report was completed. Lisa A. Pence, 56, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor animal running at large in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A driver was cited in connection with a non-injury crash reported on the I-75 overpass on West Main Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

June 16

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation at 4:15 a.m. in the area of West Main Street and Marybill Drive. The driver continued leaving the city as the officer followed until Forest Hill Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office later stopped the vehicle in Covington, where Troy police cited the driver for registration, license, and failure to comply violations. Jesus Guadalajara-Martinez, 23, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: A bicycle ran into the side of a vehicle between 7:30-7:45 a.m. in the area of Cricket Lane and North Market Street. The bicycle was coming off the sidewalk through the street and the vehicle was pulling up to a stop sign. Information was exchanged, but the responding officer was not able to locate or identify the vehicle or the driver. The bicyclist was transported by his father to the hospital to be checked due to back pain.

WELFARE CHECK: A welfare check was called in on the 2500 block of Inverness Court at 1:40 p.m. The reported subject was yelling, dressed weird, and breathing heavily, according to police reports. Subject was located in the garage highly intoxicated. Drug paraphernalia was located near the subject. The subject was later transported to the hospital. Jesse W. Helms, 30, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers responded with a Troy Medic on the report of an intoxicated male subject who was bleeding from a fall on Cloverleaf Drive at approximately 1:45 p.m. Medics treated the male on scene and transported him to Kettering Hospital. The male was issued a citation for disorderly intoxication. Clark R. Evans, 75, of Troy, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

CHILD ABUSE: There was a report of child abuse made at approximately 5:20 p.m. The location was redacted. A report was completed and referred to Children’s Services.

HIT SKIP: Police responded to the 200 block of South Union Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. There was a report of a hit skip accident involving a red Ford Escape and a utility pole. The vehicle operator was later located and identified. The operator was issued citations for hit skip and failure to control. Kenneth G. Bassell, 48, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor hit/skip crash in connection with this incident.