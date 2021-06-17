Troy Legends get win over Sprinfield Armoloy

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Legends improved to 9-2 and won their seventh straight game with ha 3-2 win over Springfield Armoloy Tuesday night.

Troy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Noah McEldowney opened the game with a single and scored on Jonny Bailey’s triple.

Baileys would score Darius Boeke’s sacrifice fly.

Warren Hartzell added an RBI double in the fourth to make it 3-0 before Springfield scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

McEldowney was 2-for-4 for Troy.

Grant Saunders and Baileys combined on the pitching effort.

Saunders pitched four innings, striking out three and walking four to get the win.

Baileys pitched the final three innings, striking out four and walking three.

The two combined on a four-hitter.

Troy was scheduled to play at Greenville Wednesday night and host Van Wert Thursday night before traveling to Hillsboro for a weekend tournament.