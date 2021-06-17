Tipp City to host Vintage in the Village

By Matt Clevenger

For Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Artists, farmers and antique collectors will gather in historic downtown Tipp City on Saturday, June 19 during the second annual Vintage in the Village festival.

“It’s one of our biggest events,” Downtown Tipp City Partnership executive director Kim Bulgin said. “It features vintage, handmade and homegrown goods.”

Local merchants will join approximately 60 different vendors, setting up booths downtown along Main Street. Tipp City artist Rusty harden will also host a trunk show the same day, featuring works by roughly 40 other local artists.

Food trucks will also be available, including Chesapeake Popcorn, Buckeye Burgers, Kona Ice and Long’s Concessions. “It’s all on Main Street,” Bulgin said. “It’s kind of like an outdoor/antique/craft show.”

“We are super excited,” she said. “Everyone is ready to get out, since we had to cancel it last year. They are ready to come back, and I think we’ll have a good turnout.”

“The weather is looking beautiful,” she said. “We’re really excited to welcome food trucks this year.”

Originally called the Antique & Artisan Show, the popular festival changed its name in 2019, but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. “Technically this is our second year,” Bulgin said. “It’s the Antique & Artisan Show; it’s just been re-named and re-vamped.”

Sponsors include Koenig Equipment, Metronet, Monroe Federal Savings & Loan, Casey’s and Bruns Realty Group.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is also planning several other upcoming events throughout the summer, including a life-size family game night on Friday, July 2, featuring food trucks and live music, and First Fridays Putt-Putt on Friday, Aug. 6.

“You kind of putt-putt through downtown,” Bulgin said. “You visit each merchant that is participating, and they’ll have a hole either inside or outside their location; it’s $5 for individuals or $10 for families.”

“Our next event is Family Game Night,” she said. “We’ll also have a Community Concert that night hosted by the Hotel Gallery.”

“It’s a free event,” Bulgin said. “We’re hoping to get some food trucks for that as well. We’re going to have life-sized games for families to come and have fun and listen to some good music.”