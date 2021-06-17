MC Commissioners celebrate state champ Railroaders

The state champion Bradford Lady Railroaders softball team and their coaching staff are joined by Miami County Commissioners on the steps of the Miami County Courthouse during Wednesday’s celebration of their state title.

Miami County Commissioners, along with a young fan, greet the Bradford Lady Railroaders state champion softball team as they arrive at the Courthouse Plaza on Wednesday evening.

More than 200 fans gathered on the Miami County Courthouse Plaza on Wednesday evening to recognize the Bradford Lady Railroaders softball team for their state championship season

Commissioner Greg Simmons bids welcome to the Bradford Lady Railroaders state champion softball team on Wednesday at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy.