County flags to fly half-staff in Mottinger’s honor

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners voted during its Thursday meeting to direct all flags at county facilities be flown half-staff this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in honor of deceased Clerk of Courts Jan Mottinger.

“(Mottinger) represented his community of Bradford as mayor and fire chief, he represented his county as clerk of courts for 44 years, he represented his country as a United States Army Airborne Paratrooper, which he was very proud of, and he represented our citizens,” Board President Greg Simmons said. “I think I can speak for all of us (by saying) we will really miss him. He was a great asset to this county and a great asset to our community.”

Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners approved the following:

• A quote and service agreement from Frontier Communications, as requested by the auditor, for the purchase of four additional POTS (Plain Old Telephone Lines), two to be used in the Safety Building and two to be used in the Job and Family Services building, at a cost of $139.96 per month.

• Authorization for the county engineer to prepare and submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program(s), and authorization for the board president to execute contracts as required for the Owens Road Bridge No. 1.67 replacement project.

• Authorization for the annual memorandum of understanding regarding the placement of one full-time eligibility referral specialist at the Upper Valley Medical Center to facilitate Medicaid application and enrollment processes, as requested by the Department of JFS, with a total cost not to exceed $60,971.96, half of which will be reimbursed by UVMC/Premier Health, and the remaining of which will be federally reimbursed to JFS.

• Authorization for an agreement between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for the purpose of the sheriff’s office providing two deputies and a marked cruiser for hospital transportation services for any Miami, Darke, or Shelby County residents from a Miami County facility to the designated hospital. The board agrees to pay the sheriff’s office a grant in the amount of $7,500 for said services.

• Authorization for participation in the Ohio Department of Transportation Cooperative Purchasing Program for the purchase of three 2022 LTV-22 transit vehicles from Myers Equipment Corp., of Canfield, as requested by Miami County Public Transit Manager Sarah Baker. The total cost is not to exceed $242,283, which will be funded through capital grant funds and one bus through Dayton RTA project funds. The buses are expected to be delivered in 2022.

• An annexation petition filed on behalf of Strayer Farms Inc., agent being Robert Harrelson, 9 W. Water St., Troy, requesting the annexation of 8.140 acres, more of less, in Concord Township to the city of Troy.

• A total of four zoning change requests, with no public objections. This includes two parcels in Monroe Township and two in Newton Township.