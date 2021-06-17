Area briefs

Community Night event slated

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Community Night will continue at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2 with harp guitarist Eric Loy followed by the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

Loy has played rock, jazz and classical guitar for 50 years. He has opened for the renowned Leo Kottke and Yngie Malmsteen, etc. He also plays the 24 string harp guitar.

The Kim Kelly Orchestra has been a July Community Night tradition in Tipp City for 12 years. They have added some new arrangements from the Horn Band Era as well as introducing their new female vocalist. As always, the band will perform the most famous and upbeat Big Band tunes.

Community Nights are free to the public and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September at Second and Main streets. It is recommended that participants bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. For information call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at (937) 667-3696.

Dine to donate

TROY — Support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s Dine to Donate. Rapid Fired Pizza will donate 25 percent of the total food bill to BNC. Present a flier, which can be found online at bruknernaturecenter.com, at check-ou.

Meetings set

• TROY — The Miami County Educational Service Center’s monthly meeting has been changed from June 21 to 5:30 p.m. June 28.

• PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Local Board of Education has scheduled their regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 in the Newton School Board of Education Room.