TROY — WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, continues to offer WACO Summer Camp registration.

STEM camps include:

Aviation Summer Academy (fifth-eighth grade) July 6-9, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — This four-day course will enrich our students’ science and technology base by exposing them to “all things aviation.” Through hands-on learning and fun, participants will walk them through the history, theory, and science of aviation. Ground school instruction and simulators prepare them for an introductory flight in a real airplane.

• Drone Camp I (fifth-sixth grade) Aug. 3-5, 9 a.m. to noon and Drone Camp II (seventh-ninth) Aug. 3-5, 1-4 p.m. — Campers will learn of the technologies and uses of drones. They will fly simulators and real aircraft, program flights, conduct missions, and analyze airborne collected data. Aerial obstacle courses and scavenger hunts will add fun elements to their learning experience.

Fun With Flight (first-thirdn grade) Aug. 9-13, 9-11 a.m. — Young aviators will actively participate in a collection of STEM learning activities based on aviation-themed children’s books. Hands-on activities will engage your child as they make discoveries from a glider’s form and function to an airplane’s force and thrust.

For more information, contact wacoairmuseum.org or call (937) 335-9226.