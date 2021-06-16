Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

June 9

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Charles Long, 64, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

June 10

PO VIOLATION: Todd Baker, 51, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

MENACING: A male subject threatened a female subject with an axe and stated he was going to kill her. Chandin Gambill, 19, at large, was charged with menacing by stalking.

THEFT: Alexander Shepherd, 21, of Greenville, was charged with theft.

June 12

WARRANT: Roger Combs, 38, of West Milton, was arrested for an active warrant.

WARRANT: Officer dispatched to 1220 W. High St. for a disturbance complaint. Dispatch said female caller reported there was a male who she has a protection order against at the address. Daryl Hall, 36, at large, was located and arrested on warrants and a protection order violation.

June 13

MISUSING 911: Officer dispatched to the 700 block of Young Street for an assist squad call. Dispatch advised a male called 911 reporting he was sprayed with mace and was having trouble breathing. It was found the male was hallucinating and high on drugs. Robert Jenkins, 47, of Piqua, was charged for misuse of 911.

HIT/SKIP: Officer dispatched to 230 Kienle Drive for an OVI hit/skip. Sheila Lowe, 62, of Piqua, was cited for OVI.

SUSPENSION: Cody Strunk, 26, of Piqua, was cited for driving while under suspension.

June 14

MISUSING 911: Officer dispatched to the 700 block of Young Street for a disturbance complaint. Male advised his brothers were trying to kill him. Robert Jenkins, 47, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of 911.

WARRANT: Jeremy Treon, 49, at large, was arrested for an active warrant.