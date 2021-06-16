Piqua Commission honors longtime city employee

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission passed a resolution to formally recognize the “dedicated service” of city employee Robert Bowman Jr. during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Bowman recently retired from his position as an assistant Power System director after 31 years of service with the city.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the following items were approved:

• A resolution accepting, for statutory purposes, a budget for the calendar year 2022. According to Finance Director Cynthia Holtzapple, the state of Ohio requires the city to pass a tax budget by mid-July of each year. This budget was prepared with input from the city departments, as well as administration.

“This is a preliminary 2022 budget used by the county for state filing purposes,” Holtzapple said. “Our normal city budget process will take place starting in August and September of this year.”

• A resolution authorizing the sale of city-owned real estate at 113 E. High St. According to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing, this item relates to a piece of the former canal right-of-way through downtown Piqua and an encroachment issue in need of remedying.

“The owner desires to sell the property, and actually has it under contract; the prospective buyer has intentions of making substantial improvements to the existing structure and existing building,” he said. “A public records review of this location indicates that the actual building footprint has encroached into the canal right-of-way since at least 1928.”

The commission unanimously voted to approve the resolution to transfer the area of encroachment to the location owner in support of the proposed sale and improvements of the property.

The next commission meeting will be held July 6, at 6 p.m., in the Commission Chamber.