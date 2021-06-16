Escapee back in custody

Staff Reports

PIQUA — A Piqua woman is back in custody after she managed to escape from the back of a Piqua police vehicle several weeks ago.

Brooke Montgomery, 24, was arrested by officers in the 200 block of Sec0nd Street late Tuesday evening.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said officers had been searching for Montgomery for several weeks after she managed to slip out of handcuffs and get her hands through the bars in the back seat of a cruiser and unlock the door while officers were tied up with other suspects during a disturbance. Montgomery had been arrested following a disturbance at the Red Roof Inn, and was the passenger in a vehicle stopped shortly after on South Main Street at Greene Street. Montgomery was found to have an outstanding warrant.

She was spotted several days later in a vehicle that was leaving Piqua. When officers from Troy Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle, Montgomery again fled on foot.

On Tuesday evening, officers developed information that Montgomery was at the Second Street residence. The person who answered the door allowed officers to enter. They found Montgomery and took her back into custody without incident.

Grove said the investigation into her escape is ongoing as additional charges may be added to an already extensive list of criminal charges.

Police are also examining what charges may be filed against those who assisted Montgomery during her time on the run.