Area briefs

Food distribution set

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26.

Food for 400 households will be available at the Upper Valley Career Center, Adult Technology Center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee releases this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food pantries, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information, contact Barton at barton.345@osu.edu or Shannon at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

BNC artist open house set

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will be hosting an Artist Open House and Nature Photography Exhibit featuring the work of Becca Matthews, an environmental educator currently working and residing in Columbus, from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18.

Matthews’ love of photography began at a young age and only intensified as an adult when the subject matter in her field of work began inspiring her every day. She said her perfect day is spent on the islands up at Lake Erie where her family boats, trying to catch pictures of shorebirds.

“The majority of my photography is rooted in nature. The natural world is where I’ve always turned when I needed peace, space, exercise, joy, and most importantly inspiration,” Matthew said. “When I stand behind my camera, it is my hope that I will create images that make people see beauty in natural places and living things in ways they never saw before, that they will feel connected to them, and that they will want to take action to protect them.”

Proceeds will support BNC’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation. The exhibit will be on display from June 19 through Sept. 19.

Water quality report available

TROY — The annual Water Quality Report for the city of Troy Public Water System for the period Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020, is now available directly from the city of Troy’s website at the following web link: www.troyohio.gov/ccr.

Notification of this weblink will be displayed on the “Community Message Board” section of all June and July water bills.

If you do not have internet access and wish to have a copy mailed to you, call the Water Treatment Plant at (937) 339-4826 to receive a copy.

Copies of the report are also available at the utility office and front entrance in the City Building, the Miami County Public Health Department, the Troy-Miami County Public Library and the Troy Water Plant.

For questions or have an interest in scheduling a tour of the Water Treatment Plant for your organization, Ralph Walters at (937) 339-4826 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.