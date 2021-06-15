Troy police officer’s employment terminated

Staff reports

TROY — The Troy Police Department recently terminated a police officer in connection with an incident where a suspect was injured while in police custody, according to a press release from the Troy Police Department released on Tuesday evening.

On April 26, the administration at the Troy Police Department became aware of an incident that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. April 25 in which a handcuffed subject in custody for domestic violence and violation of a protection order was injured in the sallyport of the Troy Police Department.

Due to concerns about the incident, the city opened an internal investigation, requested an outside agency to complete a criminal investigation, and placed the officer on administrative leave.

At the completion of the internal investigation in late May, the city placed Officer Eric Kilbourne on unpaid leave, and on June 1, the city terminated Officer Kilbourne’s employment for violations of Police and City policy.

