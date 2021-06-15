Peeples named interim clerk of courts

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to appoint Shawn Peeples to the office of clerk of courts of Miami County on an interim basis following the death of Jan Mottinger on Monday. Mottinger had held the office since 1977.

Peeples has served as chief deputy clerk of courts since January 2008. He will serve in his newly appointed position until a successor is named by the Miami County Republican Central Committee.

“Jan has taught me well over the years and I want to uphold his tradition,” Peeples said. “(Whether) the central committee were to elect someone else, or if it’s me, I plan to fully uphold the office completely and wholly as he did.”

According to Ohio Revised Code, the Miami County Republican Central Committee must act no sooner than five days and no later than 45 days from the vacancy to instate a permanent successor to the position.

Also during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Miami County Commissioners, the following items were approved:

• The resignation of Timothy Glisson, zoning coordinator for the Planning and Zoning Department.

• Employee verification for Sam Shaneyfelt as sanitary engineering summer help, beginning June 15, 2021, at $12 per hour.

• The contract for restoration services for the Miami County Courthouse Stone and Masonry Project was awarded to Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration LLC, of Piqua. The cost for services is not to exceed $392,500, and the scope of the work will include exterior facade stone patch replacement work, cleaning, repairing and tuck pointing work in the attic, as well as interior plaster repairs as needed on the first floor of the Courthouse.

• Construction of the Free/Stine Group Reconstruction Project, as well as the assessment schedule as presented by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District (MSWCD). A petition was accepted by the MDWCD board of supervisors on Jan. 8, 2019, regarding draining problems that existed within the watershed area between State Route 36, Fairview and Snyder roads in Springcreek Township. In August 2020, commissioners approved the construction and estimated assessments and mailed notices to the property owners. Final assessments of the project, as certified by MSWCD, are now complete and notes have been issues for financing of said project, the cost of which is $240,266.91, and the first year of maintenance is $12,013.35, with final charges of $252,280.26 to be placed upon tax duplicate and collected according to Ohio Revised Code.

• The participation agreement regarding the usage of the agreement between the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation and West Publishing Corporation, as requested by the director of the Department of Job and Family Services. This agreement allows two child support staff members and one fraud investigator at JFS to access the CLEAR System, a web-based tool used to access public records data fr location and asset information for non-custodial parents. This tool will assist in staff locating obligor parents in the county child support case load and will allow fraud investigators to complete more thorough fraud investigations. The total cost per user for this agreement is $1,844.92 for the period of June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022, and $1,900.56 for the period of June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

• Purchase of one 2021 GMC Sierra 3500 cab and chassis from Bob Ross Buick Inc., of Centerville, as requested by the county engineer, for a total cost of $41,278.

• Purchase of a four-piece serving line from Bushong Restaurant Equipment, of Dayton, as requested by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, for use in the Incarceration Facility kitchen. The current cold food counter is over 20 years old and no longer functioning properly and is unable to be repaired. Total cost not to exceed $18,567.64.