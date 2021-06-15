News It’s all about safety By Michael Ullery - June 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Karn fits Abigail Magalnick, 7, with a new bicycle helmet during Safety Town at Miami East Elementary School on Tuesday. The helmets were donated by the Troy Elks Club. Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Karn fits Abigail Magalnick, 7, with a new bicycle helmet during Safety Town at Miami East Elementary School on Tuesday. The helmets were donated by the Troy Elks Club.