Initial autopsy finds no trauma on woman found in car

Staff Report

PIQUA —The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the preliminary autopsy report on a woman found dead in her car over the weekend.

Jeanine Andres, 61, and a former Piqua resident, was found dead in her car around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of the Cracker Barrel and the Baymont Inn.

Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove said the vehicle had apparently been parked in what was describe as a “remote area of the parking lot” since Thursday.

Grove said the coroner found no signs of trauma on Andres’s body. He said investigators are still waiting on toxicology reports before an official cause of death is determined.