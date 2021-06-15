Commissioners to honor Bradford Railroaders

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners announced that on the night of Wednesday, June 16, the Miami County Courthouse will be illuminated in orange to commemorate the Bradford Railroaders’ recent victory over Cuyahoga Heights High School to win the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division IV State Softball Tournament.

“These young ladies share a lot of pride in their victory,” said Commission President Gregory Simmons. “Being a state champion is such a remarkable accomplishment. I am sure it’s something that they will cherish and remember for the rest of their lives.”

A recognition of the Bradford Railroaders softball team will begin around 8:45 p.m. on the Courthouse Plaza following with lighting of the courthouse. The community of Bradford and citizens of Miami and Darke County are invited to attend.

“We share Bradford with Darke County and the commissioners wanted to do something special, not only for these young ladies, but the entire Bradford community,” said Commission Vice-President Ted Mercer. “It is an honor not only to recognize the team but their families and fans as well.”

“Athletics can play a huge role in the lives of young people.” said Commissioner Wade Westfall. “Sports teach teamwork, discipline and commitment. Bradford’s young ladies showed all these characteristics and now they are state champions. I am sure they will be champions in whatever else they want to accomplish.”