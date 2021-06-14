UVCC boasts six state champions

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The 2020-21 school year was filled with successes for the Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA program. As evidence of being named a nation Models of Excellence chapter, putting them in the top 24 chapters in the country, this student organization had six State Champions for their skills competitions,with 9 individuals placing overall.

Students placing first and taking the gold medal as State Champions include: Joseph Schipper, CNC Technician; Olivia Barnett, Cosmetology; Aiden Shappie, Electrical Construction Wiring; Yvette Hammer, Graphic Communication; Jarrett Poeppelman, Sheet Metal; Me’Ryah Garrett, Esthetics.

Zoe Via finished as a State Runner-up with a silver medal in Barbering, while Xander Covington and Xander Pershinger brought home the bronze medal for their third place finish in Robotics and Automation.

These students are currently preparing to compete in the virtual national convention happening throughout the month of June.