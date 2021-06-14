Area briefs

Church to host luncheon

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church Women’s Fellowship Salad Luncheon drive-through will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 at 115 N. Pearl St., Covington.

The drive-through can be entered from the alley off Pearl Street next to Covington Christian Church. Two containers full of the more popular salads, including the signature Hot Chicken Salad and desserts all for donation, will be delivered to each vehicle. All meals will be pre-packaged and ready for pick-up. Special requests will not be taken at this time.

Stop by the church office to pre-order and leave donations by June 17. Supplies will be limited, so if lunch hasn’t been reserved, it is suggested to come early. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

For more information, call (937) 473-3443.

Registration to begin for classes

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be taking registrations for summer session classes beginning Monday, June 14 for members and Thursday, June 17 for nonmembers.

Classes will begin Monday, June 21 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth programs and more. The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also still be accepted at the YMCA courtesy desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at (937) 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Meeting upcoming

TROY — The Miami Metropolitan Housing Association (MMHA) will be holding its next board meeting at 8 a.m. June 17 in person at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

For more information, call (937) 335-7921.

Free meal offered

PIQUA — Volunteers will offer a hot meal to the community during God’s Table from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua.

The menu will consist of meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit and a dessert and will be served through the church parking lot. God’s Table is served on the third Saturday of each month.