Troy Legends go 6-0 to win Frickers Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament

TROY — Troy Legends coach Frosty Brown loves when a plan comes together.

And that’s exactly what happened this weekend at Duke Park as the Troy Legends went 6-0 to win the Frickers Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament.

It started with Grant Saunders and Cy Baisden throwing shutouts in the first two games of the tournament — continued with Troy having four shutouts and allowing only three runs in advancing to the title game with Sidney White Sunday.

And, while it may not have gone exactly the way Brown would have hoped in a 7-3 win over Sidney, who had beaten Troy earlier in the week — the Legends never got off script.

“If you look,” Brown said pulling a lineup card out of his pocket, “I have everything we did today written down on here — even having Warren (starting pitcher Warren Hartzell) play first base for a couple plays.”

That included Nick Garber relieving Hartzell in the third inning to get out of a jam — and Garrett LeMaster entering in the fourth inning and finishing out.

LeMaster pitched four innings of scoreless relief after entering with the game tied 3-3 and didn’t allow any hits until the seventh inning. He had one walk and two strikeouts, including one to finish off the game with runners on first and second.

Garber had relieved Hartzell in the third with the bases loaded an one out and Troy leading 2-1. He got out of the jam with Sidney scoring just two runs to keep Troy within 3-2.

“That was big, to keep them from having a big inning,” Brown said about Garber’s effort. “And Garrett LeMaster was lights out.”

Troy took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

Noah McEldowney and Darius Boeke had doubles to get Troy on the board.

Boeke move to third on Conner Carver’s single and hustled home on Hartzell’s sacrifice fly.

After Sidney’s two runs in the home third, Troy tied it in the fourth when Gavin Martin reached on an error, went to third on Riley Wilson’s single and scored on a wild pitch.

Troy put the game away in the fifth inning with four runs.

With one out, Boeke and Carver walked.

Hartzell had a RBI double and Baisden followed with a RBI single to make it 5-3.

Martin then drilled a triple to score Hartzell and Baisden and make it 7-3, before being thrown out at home on safety squeeze.

Troy also had two runners thrown out stealing.

“We had some mistakes,” Brown said. “But, we didn’t let it stop us. When Sidney beat us the first time, we outhit them 9-6 and I think we had 10 hits today.”

Hartzell, Garber and LeMaster would combine on a four hitter, with five strikeouts, seven walks and two hit batters.

Sidney’s Ryan Caulfield and Justin Nixon combined on a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking five.

Eric Schmidt had a RBI singled for Sidney, who score on run on an error and another on a bases-loaded walk.

Troy improved to 8-2 on the season, while Sidney dropped to 7-1.

It was the first time Troy had won the Veterans Tournament in a number of years.

“It is really tough to win this tournament,” Brown said. “I am out here at 6 a.m. every day and here until 11. It is tough when you have to run a tournament. It is a lot easier when your on the road at a tournament and you can just focus on baseball. But, my assistant coaches do a great job helping me out. Any time you go 6-0, it is a great weekend.”

And, as usual, Brown loved seeing his plan come together to perfection.